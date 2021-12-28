GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After putting a pause on games earlier this month, the pucks will drop once again at the end of 2021.

The Adirondack Thunder announced on Tuesday that their hockey season will resume in Glens Falls on New Year’s Eve, after a hiatus spurred by COVID-19.

The Newfoundland Growlers come to Cool Insuring Arena to face off against the Thunder on Friday. The Newfoundland team would have been the Thunder’s opponent in a set of three games postponed on Dec. 14.

“There’s no better way to kick-off the New Year celebration than with the fast-paced excitement of Adirondack Thunder ice hockey,” said team President Jeff Mead. “We’re thrilled to be back on home ice after a brief hiatus and look forward to seeing our fans for the first time in three weeks. Teaming up with our fans to usher in 2022 with our special weekend promotions is a great way to show how much we appreciate their loyalty all year long.”

The postponed games earlier this month were held off after several players and arena staff members tested positive for coronavirus. It halted a six-game winning streak for the team

The postponement also coincided with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent mandate that all indoor businesses in New York require either face masks or proof of vaccination upon entry. Cool Insuring Arena requires masks.

The New Year’s Eve game gets going at 5 p.m. on Friday. The arena is selling a special 4-pack of tickets that includes souvenir cups and a pair of jump passes to Sky Zone in Queensbury. The arena will also be offering $4 12-ounce cups of Bud Light beer throughout the game.

After the New Year’s return, the Thunder will continue to play at home on Sunday, Jan. 2, against Trois-Rivieres. Sunday’s game will be part of the team’s Family Fun Day promotion, including a three-ticket, popcorn and drink package for $54.

Tickets for Thunder games can be purchased online, or by phone at (518) 480-3355.