LEVI, Finland (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed a slalom event on Sunday for a sweep of the two season-opening races.

Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both runs in Finnish Lapland to beat Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 0.28 seconds in Finnish Lapland.

After she won at the Finnish resort on Saturday, it was a record 49th slalom victory for the American, and 76th overall in the World Cup.

Her rival, slalom Olympic champion and last season’s World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhová of Slovakia was third, matching her result on Saturday, 0.68 behind the leader.

Shiffrin has won six slalom events in Levi, one more than Vlhová.

