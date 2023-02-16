MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold medal in giant slalom for her 7th career world championships title.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold medal in giant slalom for her 7th career world championships title.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>