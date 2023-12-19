The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 65 of the season:

KEVIN CROSS, Tulane

The senior forward had consecutive triple-doubles against Furman and Southern last week. Cross had 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds against Furman on Thursday for the Green Wave’s first triple-double since 1996. He followed that up with another, putting up 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against Southern on Saturday. Cross joined Memphis’ Penny Hardaway (1992-93) as the only Division I players to have consecutive 20-point triple-doubles since assists became official in 1984.

RUNNER-UP

Kyle Filipowski, Duke. The sophomore big man had 28 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in a win over Hofstra last Tuesday. He is the only DI player to put up those numbers since 2010-11.

HONORABLE MENTION

David Jones, Memphis, Donovan Clingan, UConn.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota. The junior guard had a school-record 17 assists in a win over IUPUI on Tuesday, most in DI this season. Hawkins has three straight games with at least 11 assists and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 39:7 in that span.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa Walker.

