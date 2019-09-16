AP source: Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade following his sideline argument with coach Doug Marrone.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither Ramsey nor the team had made the request public.

Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed to ESPN that he asked the Jags to trade the disgruntled defender. Mulugheta did not immediately respond to a text message from the AP.

Ramsey was upset that Marrone didn’t challenge DeAndre Hopkins’ first-down catch late in the first quarter of a 13-12 loss at Houston on Sunday. The Texans moved the chains and ended the drive with a field goal. Ramsey said something to Marrone as he walked off the field and appeared to put his hands on the head coach as he made his way to the bench. Marrone responded by getting in Ramsey’s face and yelling.

Marrone offered few explanations for the intense altercation and said Ramsey would not be punished.

