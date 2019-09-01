Astros ace Verlander has no-hitter thru 8 innings at Toronto

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verlander has struck out 13 and thrown 106 pitches Sunday at Toronto. The only runner he’s allowed was Cavan Biggio on a one-out walk in the first inning.

Verlander has thrown two no-hitters in the majors, both while with the Detroit Tigers. He pitched a no-hitter at Toronto in 2011 and also accomplished the feat against Milwaukee in 2007.

The Astros-Blue Jays game is scoreless — Houston would have to score for Verlander to be credited with a no-hitter.

The 36-year-old Verlander leads the majors in strikeouts and innings. He tops the AL in ERA and is tied for second in the majors with 16 wins.

Verlander was ejected from his previous start shortly after a close call on a pitch against Tampa Bay.

___

