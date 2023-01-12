BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the Bills and Chiefs meet in the AFC Championship Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host the matchup, the NFL announced Thursday.

The game being played at a neutral site stems from the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game in which Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest. As a result, the Bills only played 16 games to the Chiefs’ 17 and lost out on the chance to control their own destiny in claiming home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a release. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners.”

Additional details and ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date. Bills and Chiefs season ticket holders who previously committed to buying championship tickets will have first priority.

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 29.