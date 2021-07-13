Babers to toss out ceremonial first pitch at NBT Bank Stadium

SU ATHLETICS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Head Coach Dino Babers and the Syracuse football team will be on hand at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night as the Syracuse Mets host ‘Syracuse University Athletics Night’ in their game against the Rochester Red Wings.

Babers will toss out the ceremonial first pitch and the Orange marketing and sales departments will have a table in the concourse that will feature giveaways and prizes, plus information on Otto’s Kids Club and season tickets.

The game begins at 6:35 p.m.

