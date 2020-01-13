Bills fans create go-fund-me after Cody Ford fined for a playoff penalty

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (70) gets ready to play, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(WIVB)–The NFL has fined Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford for a penalty that had a major effect on the team’s playoff loss to the Texans on January 4th.

Some Bills fans want to pick up the tab.

An illegal blindside blocking penalty was called on Ford in overtime, sending the Bills back 15 yards on 3rd down. The Bills would not convert on the next two downs and the Texans went on to kick the game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive.



Many Bills called foul after the flag and criticized the referee’s decision. One week later, the NFL is continuing to penalize Ford for the block. They have fined him $28,075, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Since the announcement of the financial penalty, Bills fans have started a GoFundMe to pay for Ford’s fine. The 23-year-old offensive lineman says he’s appreciative of the gesture but won’t accept the funds. Ford says he will donate them to a local charity.