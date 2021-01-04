Bills host Frank Reich and the Colts on Wild Card weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the Dolphins in the regular season finale, the Bills locked up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will now host the Colts on Wild Card weekend.
We’re still waiting to hear what day and when the game will be played.
This is the first home playoff game for the Bills since 1996 after finishing the season 13-3, winning the AFC East for the first time in 25 years and going undefeated in the division for the first time in franchise history.
There’s a laundry list of records quarterback Josh Allen broke when it comes to single-season records. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also put his name in the Bills’ record book as well as these two teamed up to make a dangerous duo in their first season together.
The Titans beat the Texans 41-38 on a field goal as time expired to win the AFC South so the Colts come to Bills Stadium as the No. 7 seed at 11-5.
The Colts are coming off a 28-14 win over the Jaguars in week 17.
It’s ironic the timing of when we found out this matchup. Today is the 28th anniversary of the Bills’ comeback win over the Houston Oilers led by former Bills’ quarterback Frank Reich, now head coach of the Colts.
