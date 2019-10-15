Bills react to Zay Jones trade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wide Receiver Zay Jones played one offensive snap in the Bills’ Week 5 win over the Titans.

By the following Tuesday, and after less than three years with the team, he was traded to Oakland in exchange for a 2021 fifth round draft pick.

“We have, the guys that have made the roster and that are on the team, we have confidence in those guys,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said when asked about the team’s depth at the position.

“Whether they’re on the team or on the practice squad. Being in this league for 20 years, there’s things that happen, week-to-week, whether it’s trades, injuries, bringing a guy up. So, again, Duke and Isaiah and Robert and now obviously Smoke [John Brown] and Bease [Cole Beasley] and Dre [Andre Roberts], we count on all those guys.”

Duke Williams, who was active for the first time in his NFL career in that 14-7 win, out-snapped Jones 51-1 and made the most of his opportunities, catching four passes for 29 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Tennessee.

“You know Zay got traded, he texted me words of encouragement. Still by my side, going through what he’s going through being traded, he texted me first,” wide receiver Duke Williams told News 4 on Monday.

“That’s big because not too many people do that. I texted him back and just said ‘it’s not over. It’s a new start for you. Go ahead and just dominate.’”

And, now that he looks to be an integral part of the Bills’ plans moving forward, Williams says he just wants to stay “grounded and humble.”

“Don’t think about it too much. Play football, play the game,” Williams said. “Continue to work, elevate your game, watch film, talk to the coaches. I always tell coach Chad let me what I need to get better at and, that’s what it’s about right now. You know, continue to grow, play my role, do my 1/11th, don’t try to be the hero and whenever the ball comes my way, make plays.”