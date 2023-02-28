ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, the Buffalo Bills shared updated renderings of the new stadium, giving fans a new look into what the stadium might look like.

“The Bills, in conjunction with legends and stadium architectural firm Populous, have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design,” the Bills wrote on their website. “The exterior stadium image highlights the team’s desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance.”

The Bills have made clear that the renderings are subject to change. The stadium’s new location is set to be on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park, with construction expected to be complete in fall of 2026.

Courtesy: Buffalo Bills

The Bills released initial renderings for the new stadium in October.