Bills return from bye week, begin prep for Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The banged up Bills returned from the bye week at least looking a little healthier.

Center Mitch Morse, who left Buffalo’s Week 5 win over the Titans with an ankle injury in the second quarter, participated in positional exercises on Monday.

Devin Singletary continued to take reps in practice, but has still not suited up in a game since the teams Week 2 over the Giants due to a hamstring injury.

‘Motor’ hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring in win over the #Giants.



“He’s good young player,” Brian Daboll said of the rookie. “He’s only played a short amount of time. We know he has good short space quickness, he’s a guy who you can hand the ball off and run inside. He can run the same things are Frank. He can run it outside. I think anytime you’re without a player that you think can help your football team, other guys need to step up and they did. We’ll see where (Singletary) is this week.”

It’s been a long wait to get healthy for tight end Tyler Kroft, who was first in line for reps during the media viewing portion of practice. After missing the first five games working back from a broken foot and ankle injury, the tight end could be in line to make his Bills debut this weekend.

“Another good player for us. Again, we’ll see where he’s at,” Daboll said. “A guy that’s played the position for a bit in this league. We haven’t seen him a whole bunch since he’s been here but a great pro. A guy that when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

One other injury note — linebacker Matt Milano was working off to the side. He suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Tennessee. Well learn more about his status leading up to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins throughout the week.