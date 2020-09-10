Braves quickly set franchise mark for most runs in game

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, left and Ronald Acuna Jr. walk to dugout after scoring during the fourth inning the team’s a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves have set the franchise record for runs in a game, and they needed only six innings to set the mark.

Atlanta scored 11 runs in the second inning and kept adding to the total before taking a 25-8 lead over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

That was the highest run total for the Braves in their all-time history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta.

On Sept. 2, 1957, the Milwaukee Braves, the eventual World Series champions, beat the Chicago Cubs 23-10 to set the Braves’ all-time record for runs in a game. The old Atlanta record was 20 runs, most recently against the Marlins on Oct. 5, 2001.

Freddie Freeman has driven in six runs with a homer, double and single and Adam Duvall has hit two homers and driven in five runs.

Ozzie Albies, playing in his first game since Aug. 4 in his return from a wrist injury, has three hits, including a homer. Travis d’Arnaud and Ronald Acuña Jr. have hit three-run homers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports