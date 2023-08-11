Moosic, PA – The Syracuse Mets played a complete game on Thursday night, combining powerful hitting with red-hot pitching on their way to a dominant 10-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate, New York Yankees) on a partially rainy Thursday night at PNC Field.

The Mets have now won two out of the first three games in this week’s six-game series. Syracuse has also won six of the nine total games it has played at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre so far this season.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, it took three batters for Syracuse (46-63, 13-22) to score three runs and roar in front in the top of the third against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting pitcher Clayton Beeter. Ronny Mauricio started off the inning with a single, followed by a thunderous two-run shot from Brett Baty that sailed over the left-field fence and handed the Mets a 2-0 lead.

It was the first game for Baty with Syracuse since mid-April when he earned a call-up to the Major Leagues. The 23-year-old Texan had batted .400 in nine games to start the season with Syracuse. Baty returned to Triple-A earlier this week after playing 86 games with the New York Mets from the middle of April until early August.

Right after Baty hit his two-run shot, Luke Ritter lined an opposite-field solo homer to right field that made it a 3-0 game in a flash. Ritter extended his on-base streak to 17 games on Thursday night, finishing the evening 2-for-3 with two walks, a single, a home run and three runs scored.

The former Wichita Shocker has now reached base in 17 straight games, hitting .373 during that time with 10 runs driven in.

In the fifth, the Mets tacked on two more runs with a little two-out magic from Wyatt Young. The Hawaiian strode to the plate with the bases loaded and did damage, lining a double down the left-field line to plate two more runs and make it a 5-0 game.

Young finished the night 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and three runs driven in. Young also drove in a run in the top of the ninth via a sacrifice fly to cap off the night’s scoring for the Syracuse Mets at 10-0.

In the top of the sixth, still up 5-0, the Mets officially put the game away with one mighty swing. With the bases loaded up again and one out, Carlos Cortes turned around a 0-for-3 night in the best way possible. Cortes crushed a 400-foot grand slam over the right-field fence, making it a 9-0 game and effectively ending any hopes of a RailRiders comeback with the pivotal blast.

Cortes has now reached in 17 straight games, batting .386 during that time with four doubles, four home runs and 18 runs driven in.

While the Syracuse offense was rolling, their starting pitcher was keeping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (51-57, 17-17) completely off balance. José Butto dazzled in his outing, tossing five and two-thirds scoreless innings on just four hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.

Butto has now tossed consecutive impressive outings. The right-hander threw five innings of two-run ball against the Worcester Red Sox last Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

From there, the bullpen finished the job. Tyson Miller tossed one and one-third scoreless innings in his Syracuse debut, followed by more excellence from Nate Lavender. While the left-hander did give up a solo homer with two outs in the ninth to Jamie Westbrook to break up the shutout, that couldn’t dim another bright outing from the Illinois native. Lavender tossed two innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits while walking none and striking out three.

The reliever now owns a 3.07 ERA in 22 appearances with Syracuse this season, striking out 44 batters in just more than 29 innings of work.

Syracuse continues its six-game road trip this week at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The fourth game of the series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start time on Friday. Right-hander Denyi Reyes is expected to start on the mound for the Syracuse Mets.

