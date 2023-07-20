SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Buddy Boeheim just wrapped up his second NBA Summer League last Sunday with the Detroit Pistons. In 55 minutes of action, Buddy scored 30 points.

Wednesday, Buddy was a guest on ESPN Radio’s Orange Nation show. He talked about trying to find a new pro team now that he’s a free agent.

Buddy also mentioned that he’ll be holding a basketball camp this August with his brother Jimmy. Details on the camp that will run from August 8-10 at OCC can be found by clicking on the link below.

https://www.nextgencamps.com/boeheim-youth-basketball-camp

To listen to the full interview from today with Buddy Boeheim, click on the video player above.