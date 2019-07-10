Buffalo Bills announce 3rd annual ‘Return of the Blue & Red’ night practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their upcoming football season, and fans will have the opportunity to watch. For the third year in a row, the team is hosting their ‘Return of the Blue & Red’ night practice.

The event, presented by Bud Light, will be held at 6:15 p.m. on August 2. Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Bills fans who wish to attend will have an opportunity to see head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills prepare for what this season has to bring.

There will also be family-friendly activities such as photo ops, interactive games, performances by “The Stampede,” Billy Buffalo appearances and more.

The tickets are complimentary and only available in select locations starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

Fans can visit any of the following five locations to pick up a voucher containing an offer code redeemable for four tickets:

Tops Friendly Markets: 3507 Mt. Read Boulevard, Rochester, NY 14616

Tops Friendly Markets: 3980 Maple Road, Buffalo, NY 14226

7-Eleven: 1100 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca, NY 14224

Crosby’s: 9440 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

Sunoco APlus: 8000 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

You can redeem the offer code online by visiting this link, clicking on the “Enter Your Code” button located beneath the date for “The Return of the Blue & Red” and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Fans can easily access their tickets by signing into Account Manager through the Buffalo Bills Mobile app, presented by M&T Bank, or the My One Buffalo app.