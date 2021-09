Bills announce initial 53-man roster

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) -- On the final day of August, Jefferson County continued to follow its recent trend of a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases.

In a daily report issued by the county, 25 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour timeframe. There are now 197 active cases of the virus in Jefferson County which caused the overall positivity rate to increase to 4.3%.