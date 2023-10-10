BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has been signed to the Bills practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Norman, who will turn 36 before the season ends, played nine games for the Bills in 2020, with three starts. He appeared in two games last season with the Carolina Panthers, where he started his career and was an All-Pro in 2015 when Bills coach Sean McDermott was his defensive coordinator.

Buffalo’s ailing defense has lost top cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season, and Christian Benford, the other starting corner, is dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Sunday’s game in London. Nickel defender Taron Johnson banged his knee on the turf in the loss to the Jaguars, and second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam was benched in the fourth quarter. On top of that, All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (chest) need surgery and are out indefinitely.

The Bills elevated cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram from the practice squad on Sunday, and also signed cornerback Herb Miller last week.

In his first stint with the Bills, Norman compiled 24 tackles, two forced fumbles, one recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown. He injured his hamstring early in the season, after signing a $6 million contract for the year.

Norman is particularly familiar with several members of the Bills staff. Defensive line and associated head coach Eric Washington was the defensive line coach in Carolina before following McDermott to Buffalo.

“I know the type of player that he’s been throughout his career, the intensity that he brings to the game, the size, the ability to be disruptive,” said Washington on Monday. “We’re looking to get some of the things that he’ll bring to the table as a player. I look forward to seeing that.”

Norman’s playing time has decreased. After starting 92 games in his first nine seasons split between Carolina and Washington, Norman has five starts in 25 appearances over his past three seasons, including a stint with San Francisco in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.