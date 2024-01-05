BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills center Mitch Morse did not participate in practice Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins that will decide the AFC East division title and home-field advantage for the opening rounds of the playoffs.

Morse, selected this week as an alternate for the Pro Bowl Games, has been a mainstay in the middle of a Buffalo offensive line that has had all five starters play in all 16 games so far this season. Morse practiced earlier this week before developing his sickness.

“I don’t quite know how people are gonna respond day to day,” coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “Sometimes it clears up in 24 hours, and sometimes it doesn’t. So not overly concerned, I guess is the best answer.”

Safety Damar Hamlin was limited with a shoulder injury on Friday, and receiver Stefon Diggs was rested. Everyone else listed on the Bills’ injury report — quarterback Josh Allen (neck/finger), safety Micah Hyde (neck), defensive ends Leonard Floyd (rib) and Von Miller (rest) — were full participants and are expected to be available to play against the Dolphins.