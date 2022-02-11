BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s going to cost a little more to save yourself a seat at Highmark Stadium next season.

Buffalo Bills Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Chris Colleary says some seats will go up by just a little, while others will see more dramatic increases.

“There are some seats that may go up $3 a game and there are others that might go up $20 a game,” Colleary says. “The seats that go up $20 a game might be in the first five rows of the 100-level compared to a seat in the 300 level. So, we factor all those things in it.”

The Bills say their 2022 opponents, and expected attendance for those games, also play a factor in this. Some of the teams they’ll be playing at home include the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

According to the Bills, “more than half of the general admission tickets (52.2 percent) will see the smallest increase in pricing ranging from $3 to $8.50 per game.

“We compare other teams’ prices; we compare our historical prices,” Colleary says.

The Bills also say that more than 13,000 seats will be on sale for $60 or less.