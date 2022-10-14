BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are getting healthy at the right time, with several starters no longer having injury designations ahead of Sunday’s monumental game at Kansas City.

Safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), and rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand) are expected back in the lineup against the Chiefs after missing last week’s win against the Steelers.

Poyer was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time in four weeks. He wore a non-contact jersey earlier in the week. Poyer injured his ribs while diving for his second interception in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 win at Baltimore, after missing the previous week’s loss in Miami due to a foot injury.

Knox and McKenzie sat out against Pittsburgh. Their return will only bolster a passing attack that set a team record for passing yards in regulation last week, earning quarterback Josh Allen the FedEx Air Player of the Week award. Jake Kumerow (ankle) remains out.

Benford has missed two games with a broken hand that required surgery. Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam started in Benford’s place. The corners have been rotating on the opposite side as Dane Jackson, except for the game against the Dolphins that Jackson missed due to a neck injury.

Buffalo’s young secondary will be tested by Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That group includes includes second-year safety Damar Hamlin starting for All-Pro Micah Hyde, who is out for the season following neck surgery. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) returned to practice this week, but will not play against the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs will be without several key players in the secondary on Sunday, including starting cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and reserve safety Bryan Cook (concussion). Rookie Joshua Williams will start in place of Fenton while another rookie corner Jaylen Watson will likely step in also.

Kansas City will get placekicker Harrison Butker (ankle) back after four missed games. Right guard Trey Smith (pectoral) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf) have been full participants in practice all week.