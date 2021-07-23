“Bills Mafia Babes” host drive-in fundraiser for Micah Hyde’s foundation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Buffalo Bills fans known as the “Bills Mafia Babes” hosted a movie night at the Transit Drive-In Thursday evening.

They showed the football films “Necessary Roughness” and “Draft Day.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Micah Hyde’s Imagine for Youth Foundation.

“We started to come together about 5 years ago as a place for women to share their fandom, and to be able to come together, to be able to support and do good in the community, and it really resonates with what Bills Mafia is,” said Bills Mafia Babes Founder Kristen Kimmick.

This is the first official event for the Bills Mafia Babes.

