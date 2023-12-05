BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins’ outsized presence in the Western New York community has been recognized with a repeat nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league’s most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release announcing the 32 nominees from each team.

Dawkins and the other nominees each will receive $55,000 to donate to their chose charity, along with invitations to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The winner of the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, announced Feb. 8 in a primetime special on CBS, will receive an additional $250,000 charitable donation from NFL Foundation and award sponsor Nationwide.

The Bills revealed Dawkins’ nomination on social media Tuesday morning in a video highlighting his inaugural Dion’s Dreamers talent show held last month. Dawkins’ daughter Dalilah presented him with a football commemorating the nomination.

“Yes, that’s lit,” Dawkins said in the video. “Once again.”

Dawkins, who was drafted by the Bills in the second round out of Temple in 2017 and is in the third season of a four-year $58.3 million contract, also acknowledged team owner Terry Pegula in the video.

“Thank you for even giving me the opportunity to be in your organization,” Dawkins said. “The staff at the facility, there are so many people there that I always want to thank. They go over and beyond for me. So it is a full-team thing, it is a full-team accomplishment, it’s a full-team honor. So regardless of anything I could do on the football field, this is forever and will always be the biggest accomplishments of my life. Now with the second one, it just makes it even better.”