BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are “not even close” to deciding the position battle at middle linebacker, head coach Sean McDermott said Sunday.

The battle continues between Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector ahead of the team holding its first practice with pads on Monday. Since training camp began on Wednesday, it has been clear that it is an open competition for who will get the starting job.

McDermott said he does have a rough estimate of when he would like the starting job to be settled, but that has yet to happen. For now, all of them continue to gets reps with the first team.

“We want to be able to stay consistent,” McDermott said. “I think that’s important, as much as we can for as long as we can to stay consistent. After that, it’s earned. If you take advantage of the opportunities you’re given, you’ll get more.

The position is to replace Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency last spring.

The team also drafted Dorian Williams, a linebacker out of Tulane, in the third round of this year’s draft, but he has not seen any reps with the first team as of Sunday.

McDermott stressed the importance of the position and how the team will need the best player possible at the position.

“It’s command of the defense,” he said. “Knowing one’s job, being able to tell other people what their job is, when you see a bad formation, whatever it is, to get that straightened out all before the snap of the ball. The leadership piece is evaluated as well, because it’s a position that comes with a great amount of leadership in the job description.”

Whether it ends up being Dodson, Bernard or Spector, it seems to be a battle that will last throughout much of camp.

“We’re not there,” he said. “We’re not even close, still today working without pads, but really just trying to evaluate right now who has the best command and who can lead our defense.”

You can watch a full replay of Sean McDermott’s Sunday press conference in the video player above.