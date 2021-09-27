Bills offense dedicates win to OC Brian Daboll after his grandmother passed away this week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – “This one was for Brian Daboll. Brian Daboll is our offensive coordinator, he puts a lot of love and faith in us and we went out there and did this thing for him.”

That’s what Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said as he was leaving the podium for his postgame press conference after a 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team.

At the time, no one knew what the significance of that was because the next players were coming to the table to talk. Wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley sat down next and took questions from reporters. Then Josh Allen came and he shared why this game was dedicated to their offensive coordinator.

“Daboll lost his grandma this last week and she was the woman that raised him so he had a pretty tough week and to go out there and play the way we did and execute the way we did, you know I know him and his family are hurting right now,” Allen said.

Daboll’s grandmother, Ruth, and his grandfather, Chris, raised him in West Seneca. And while Allen helped Daboll grieve, he remembers how Daboll was there for him last year after his grandma, Patricia passed away.

“It’s just crazy how the roles are reversed. Last year I got to come in the locker room and had a heartfelt hug with him and this year he falls in my arms so he’s a guy that I love dearly and to go out there and play the way we did for him, the guys understood that and we wanted to go and execute and play well for him.”

Allen and the Bills offense looked the way most people expected them to this season in that huge win over Washington. Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns while having no interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown too and overall it was a total effort by the offense with the line providing great protection allowing no sacks to a very talented Washington front four.

So it’s fitting the offense showed up in a big way to honor their play caller.

“My heart aches for him and and I think our guys on offense would say the same thing. He cares so much about football and he cares so much about being the best version of himself for us to put ourselves in situations to be successful. He takes everything very personal about this game and that’s why we love him,” Allen said.

“When you see a guy hurting guys rally around that and they wanna try to help ease that pain and ease that tension so it’s never an easy situation, I’ve been in that situation. There’s nothing you can say to help him, his family feel better and I think over time it feels better but to have that type of support here and to share that pain with him takes a lot off of it.”

Head coach Sean McDermott also offered his words of support after the game as well.

“It’s a tragic situation and obviously when someone loses someone else in their family and just thankful for the togetherness of our football team and they way that they supported Brian and our hearts go out to Brian and his family,” McDermott said.