Bills OLs Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger start on COVID list; Hughes injures calf

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and backup offensive lineman Ike Boettger will begin the year on reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brandon Beane announced Wednesday ahead of the first day of training camp.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes will begin the year on the non-football injury list after straining his calf while training, Beane said. Hughes did not pass his entry physical.
Beane said just over 80% of players on the team have received at least one dose of the vaccine. All of the coaches are vaccinated.
Beane also discussed contract talks with quarterback Josh Allen, saying he’s “fine” if a long-term extension isn’t reached before this season.
“If something happens, great; if it doesn’t, we’ll focus on the season and pick it up next year,” Beane said.
Allen has another year on his rookie deal after this season.