ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have placed tight end Dawson Knox on injured reserve following wrist surgery this week, the team announced Thursday, while elevating cornerback Josh Norman and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Buffalo’s primetime game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Knox is the fourth starter to go on IR for the Bills through the first eight weeks of the season, joining cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles tendon), linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and defensive tackle Daquan Jones (pectoral). Knox is eligible to return to the active roster after missing four games.

Reserve tight end Quinton Morris also has been ruled out for Thursday’s game with an ankle injury. Knox initially hurt his wrist during a loss against the Jaguars in London. He played with the injury over the past two games.

The 35-year-old Norman will make his season debut after signing with the Bills two weeks ago. Norman played nine games for Buffalo in 2020, and with the Carolina Panthers last season.

Kaiir Elam, the cornerback selected in the first round by the Bills in 2022, is inactive for the first time since White’s injury. He did not play a snap during last week’s loss against the Patriots.