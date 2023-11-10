ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Offensive players have taken it upon themselves to address the issues contributing to the Bills’ midseason slump.

“Trying to communicate, trying to figure out what we can do to be better,” said running back Latavius Murray, the oldest player on Buffalo’s offense, who organized the meeting Thursday before the Bills began practicing for Monday night’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

“It’s just important for us to have that open communication,” Murray said. “For us to talk bout it, as opposed to point fingers, or just let things go on and maybe not address things.”

Murray communicated with coordinator Ken Dorsey on Wednesday before calling the players-only meeting.

“The meeting wasn’t called because the building was burning down, or we’re panicking, or anything like that,” receiver Trent Sherfield said. “The meeting was called because we know the type of talent we have in our room. And obviously we haven’t been really holding up to those expectations. …

“To kind of get the coaches out of the way, because at the end of the day, it’s a players’ league, and we are the ones out there playing. I think Latavius, he touched on some great things. And everybody, it was open dialogue. Everybody had something to say, as far as what we can do better.”

Trent Sherfield explaining the atmosphere in the locker room that led to today's players only offensive meeting:



"It's not because the building was burning down… it's because we know the talent we have in that room."#Bills pic.twitter.com/Ng0q9wZdJZ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 9, 2023

The Bills offense has struggled ever since a 48-20 victory over the Dolphins on Oct. 1, which capped a three-game run in which Buffalo outscored its opponents 123-33. Ever since, the Bills have combined to score 101 points, and they needed two goal-line stops from the defense to eke out a 14-9 win over the New York Giants.

Though the offense showed signs of regaining its rhythm in a 24-18 win over Tampa Bay two weeks ago, the familiar sputtering reemerged against Cincinnati. The offense was late in adjusting its tempo on Sunday. Allen looked hesitant in the pocket. Plays took too long to materialize. And too much of the burden was placed on Allen in a first half in which the Bills ran the ball just five times, including the quarterback’s 2-yard TD run.

“I definitely feel like we’re on the verge of being the offense that I know we can be,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Obviously, every possession counts in this in this game, you know, especially in the later part of the year. And we have to make those drives count.”

Allen addressed the need to pick his spots when using his voice to rally his offensive teammates.

“I’m not typically a vocal guy. I typically just try to try to do and show. Just having internal conversations with our guys. And if I got to say some things, I got to say some things, and that’s yet to be seen,” Allen said. “But I do know that these guys are going to be ready come Monday night.”

The Associated Press contributed.