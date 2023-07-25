BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller is one of three players the Bills placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday as veterans reported to training camp at St. John Fisher in suburban Rochester.

Miller, who is recovering from December surgery to repair a torn ACL, was joined on PUP by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. The Bills did not disclose their injuries. Safety Damar Hamlin was not placed on PUP, increasing the likelihood he will open the season on Buffalo’s active roster, and not injured reserve.

The active/PUP designation means any of the three players can be activated once they are cleared for practice, but they are now eligible to be placed on PUP for the start of the regular season.

The Bills also announced that they have signed running back Darrynton Evans and tight end Jace Sternberger to one-year deals, while releasing tight end Nick Guggemos and placing Nyheim Hines on the reserve/non-football injury list after the running back was struck by a jet ski, causing a season-ending knee injury.

Evans, a third-round draft pick by the Titans in 2020, had 64 yards rushing and 33 yards receiving in six games with the Bears last season. Sternberger, a third-round pick by the Packers in 2019, recently won a USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions.

The Bills begin training camp practices Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.