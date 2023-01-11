BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder returned to practice Wednesday and the Bills have opened the three-week window for them to be activated from injured reserve, coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott ruled both players out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Dolphins.

Hyde had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck sustained during the Bills’ win against the Titans in the second week of the season.

Crowder was placed on IR after breaking his ankle in the Bills win against the Ravens in Week 4.