BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A statement from the Pegula family says “Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues.”

“We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days,” the statement continued. “She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. “We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

Kim and her husband Terry Pegula are the co-owners of both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

The statement regarding her health was obtained by News 4 on Tuesday morning. It’s not clear what kind of health issues Pegula is facing.

“All of Bills Mafia is sending our love and prayers to you, Kim,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “We are with you and the entire Pegula family.”

At the start of his Tuesday news conference, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said “Let them know our thoughts and prayers are with them. Giving them the privacy they need is important.”