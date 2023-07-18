Bills training camp opens July 26. See more training camp previews here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three of the Bills’ starting offensive line spots seem to be set in stone. Center Mitch Morse is the anchor up front and coming off a great season. This will be Mitch and Josh Allen’s fifth season working together as a center/quarterback tandem.

Dion Dawkins has been entrenched as the starting left tackle since the 2017 season. Dion isn’t an elite left tackle but he’s been good at protecting Josh Allen’s blindside. It doesn’t help that Dawkins has been saddled up next to a revolving door at left guard.

The Bills hope they solved that problem by signing Connor McGovern to a three-year, $22 million deal in free agency. He takes over for Rodger Saffold, whose one season in Buffalo didn’t go well, to be kind. McGovern started 15 games last season for the Cowboys and is a big upgrade at left guard.

That leaves a lot of options for two starting spots.

Right tackle

Spencer Brown is the returning starter, but his 2022 performance didn’t instill a lot of confidence. Brown showed some promise his rookie season but fell off in 2022. To be fair, he was coming off a back surgery and suffered an ankle injury during the year – some of his struggles could be due to health issues. If Brown can develop into a solid right tackle it would be a short-term and long-term win for the Bills.

Spencer will face competition at training camp. The team added free-agent Brandon Shell (who has made 72 career starts) and they re-signed David Quessenberry this offseason.

Right guard

The most contested position battle will be at right guard. The top two contenders are veteran Ryan Bates and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence. Bates was a full-time starter for the first time in his career in 2022 but the line wasn’t that great so I’m not sure that says much. O’Cyrus Torrence was a second-round pick so if the position battle is close, I believe the edge would go to the rookie. Bates has experience on his side but Torrence’s upside could be the deciding factor. Plus, Bates is Mr. Versatility – he can play several spots along the offensive line is a highly valuable backup.

Key reserves

Other key reserves include: Tackle Tommy Doyle, a fifth-round pick in 2021; guard David Edwards, who signed in free agency and was a 3-year starter for the Rams; and Ike Boettger, who has played guard and center during his 5 seasons with the Bills.