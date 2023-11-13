BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Buffalo Bills host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the Week 10 game.

Television

ESPN owns the broadcast rights to Monday Night Football. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN. It will also be available locally on ABC50. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call, along with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. The “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will be shown on ESPN2.

Streaming

ESPN+ has the stream of the game, and it should be accessible on all platforms through which users regularly stream ESPN, such as the ESPN app, fuboTV and YouTube TV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

Kevin Harlan and former Bill Ross Tucker are calling the game for Westwood One’s national broadcast.

The can also be heard SiriusXM with the Bills feed heard on channel 225, the Broncos broadcast will be on 226. The national feed of the game will be on SiriusXM NFL Radio channel 88.