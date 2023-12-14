BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys this Sunday in their third consecutive heavyweight matchup. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the 4:25 p.m. game.

Television

The Bills vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox. Their top broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game, with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

Pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

Those with a cable subscription can view the game on the Fox Sports app, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, the Bills broadcast can be heard on channel 82 or 227.

Betting line

After being underdogs in consecutive games for the first time since 2020, the Bills find themselves as betting favorites this week. The Cowboys are getting 2.5 points at DraftKings as of Wednesday.

Fun facts to mention at your tailgate party

Cowboys slot cornerback DaRon Bland set an NFL record this season by returning an interception for touchdown five times. Bills QB Josh Allen has been intercepted in nine consecutive games — the longest active streak in the league and longest since Joe Flacco’s 10-game streak in 2017 — but he has only thrown two pick-sixes in his entire career. Allen last pick-six came in the 2019 opener on a pass that bounced off Cole Beasley’s hands; since then, he has thrown nearly 2,700 passes without a pick-six.

Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, plays cornerback for the Cowboys, but he is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Opposite Diggs on the Cowboys depth chart is former Bills first-round pick Stephon Gilmore, who is now on his fourth team since leaving Buffalo. He made two All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl in New England.

Bills left guard Connor McGovern was drafted by the Cowboys in 2019 and protected Dak Prescott for four seasons.

The Cowboys would clinch a playoff spot with a win. They’re on track to make the playoffs for the third straight season, which would be their longest streak since Troy Aikman led them there each year from 1991-96.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Next game

The Bills head west to face the Chargers in Week 16. Young star quarterback Justin Herbert injured his finger last week and is out for the season, leaving Easton Stick under center.