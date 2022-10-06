BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made progress toward clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

McKenzie wore a non-contact jersey in his return to the practice field, and he could play Sunday against the Steelers if he does not experience symptoms resulting from the increased activity.

Isaiah McKenzie did return to practice today after missing yesterday. Today he was in the red non contact jersey. He’s still in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/5EcaoLMAqQ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 6, 2022

McKenzie was injured during Buffalo’s comeback win at Baltimore and did not practice on Wednesday. The Bills are thin at wide receiver after Jamison Crowder broke his ankle against the Ravens, and Jake Kumerow remains out with a high ankle sprain.

Buffalo’s lengthy injury report also includes safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) each missing practice for the second day in a row. Rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand) remains out following last week’s surgery.

Poyer returned from missing one game with a foot injury to pick off two passes in the fourth quarter of the win at Baltimore. It was Poyer’s first career game with multiple interceptions, and it earned AFC defensive player of the week accolades for the NFL’s interceptions leader. If Poyer finishes the season with 12 or more interceptions, Pat McAfee will donate $1 million to Poyer’s charitable foundation.

Defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were limited in Thursday’s practice, as was offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot). Receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow), and cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm/knee) were full participants.

Edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, and left guard Rodger Saffold returned to practice following veteran rest days.

The Bills are preparing to face Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett making his first NFL start.