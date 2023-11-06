CINCINNATI, Ohio (WROC) — The Bills came up short once again as they fell to the Bengals 24-18. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the loss and what it means for the team moving forward.

The offense looked great on the opening drive, but then couldn’t get anything going until it was far too late. Is there any hope for the unit in the future?

The injuries continue to pile up on defense, but they got some stops when they needed to. How much longer can they keep the Bills in games and when will they start producing turnovers?

The Bills find themselves at 5-4 and are currently outside the playoff picture. Is there enough to turn the team around? They debate all of these questions and more, plus Thad discusses an emotional scene postgame with Damar Hamlin.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.