KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — After tying the game within 13 seconds in last season’s playoff win at home against the Bills, the Chiefs repeated the feat heading into halftime in the teams’ Week 6 matchup, thanks to an improbable 62-yard field goal kicked into the wind by Harrison Butker.

In last season’s matchup, the Chiefs traveled 44 yards into field goal range in two plays, using two timeouts along the way, following a touchback on the Bills’ kickoff by Tyler Bass. The Chiefs then kicked a game-tying 49-yard field goal to send the contest into overtime.

In this season’s Week 6 game, the Bills squib-kicked the ball with 16 seconds remaining in the first half, in hopes of a different outcome. Instead, the Chiefs returned the kickoff 9 yards in four seconds, then traveled 28 yards in three plays from scrimmage. The drive was assisted by running back Jerick McKinnon, who got out of bounds with five seconds left on the clock, and the Chiefs’ final timeout, which was called with just one second left.

Butker’s 62-yarder set a Chiefs franchise record for the longest field goal, breaking a record of 59 yards set last week by backup kicker Matthew Wright. Prior to that, Butker held the record at 58 yards from a 2020 matchup with the Chargers.

Butker subsequently missed a 51-yard kick in the third quarter.