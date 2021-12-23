BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stefon Diggs and Dion Dawkins can count themselves among some of the NFL’s best at their respective positions this season. Both men were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.

It’s the second straight year for Diggs to make the Pro Bowl. In 14 games, Diggs has 1,007 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He ranks sixth in the AFC and is tied for 12th in the NFL in yards.

Dawkins makes his first Pro Bowl as one of three offensive tackles that will represent the AFC.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022.