BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins ripped the “very disrespectful” New York Jets after a postgame skirmish in the tunnel following Buffalo’s 32-6 win at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Dawkins and Jets offensive lineman Michael Clemons got into a shoving match in the tunnel as the game ended, which came after physical play towards the end of the game.

Video shows Dawkins and Clemons yelling at each other and then getting in each other’s faces before being separated. There did not appear to be any punches thrown.

“I’m a humble guy,” Dawkins said. “I’m not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It’s what it is, and when we can run and pass and beat a team like that, cool. Thumbs up.”

The postgame incident came after a shoving match in the fourth quarter between Dawkins and Clemons when Dawkins continued blocking Clemons after a whistle. Dawkins was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

“There’s a lot of emotional guys over there,” Dawkins said, via Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Matt Parrino. “Very emotional guys, like even their d-line coach, very emotional. Unmanly. Just very emotional guys.”

Dawkins is referring to Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who spent three years with the Bills from 2017-2019 as an assistant coach. Dawkins was drafted by the Bills in 2017.

Sunday’s win improved the Bills record to 6-5.