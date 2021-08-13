How to watch the Bills preseason game against the Lions

The Buffalo Bills huddle before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have three preseason games this season – and all of them will be aired on News 4, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. The dates are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 13: at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. (WIVB)

Saturday, Aug. 21: at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (WIVB)

Saturday, Aug. 28: vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (WIVB)

News 4’s Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will have pregame and postgame coverage for every game.

Preseason Week 1: Bills at Lions, Aug. 13

6:30-7 p.m.: Buffalo Pregame Live, WIVB and WIVB.com

7 p.m.: Kickoff, WIVB

Immediately after the game: Buffalo Postgame Live, WIVB

Outside of the Buffalo market: In the following cities, the game will be shown on: Rochester: WROC; Syracuse: WSYR; Binghamton: WBGH; Utica: WPNY; Elmira: WETM; Watertown: WWTI; Albany: WXXA; Erie, Pa.: WJET; Burlington, Vt.: WFFF

National coverage: The game can be seen on NFL Network outside of the markets airing the game locally.

Streaming: The game can be viewed on the Buffalo Bills app if you are located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Erie, Pa.

Radio: In Buffalo, the game is on WGR 550.

Preseason Week 2: Bills at Bears, Aug. 21

Noon-1 p.m.: Buffalo Pregame Live, WIVB and WIVB.com

1 p.m.: Kickoff, WIVB

Immediately after the game: Buffalo Postgame Live, WIVB

National coverage: The game can be seen on NFL Network outside of the markets airing the game locally.

Streaming: The game can be viewed on the Buffalo Bills app if you are located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Erie, Pa.

Radio: In Buffalo, the game is on WGR 550.

Preseason Week 3: Packers at Bills, Aug. 28

Noon-1 p.m.: Buffalo Pregame Live, WIVB and WIVB.com

1 p.m.: Kickoff, WIVB

Immediately after the game: Buffalo Postgame Live, WIVB

National coverage: The game can be seen on NFL Network outside of the markets airing the game locally.

Streaming: The game can be viewed on the Buffalo Bills app if you are located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Erie, Pa.

Radio: In Buffalo, the game is on WGR 550.