Josh Allen criticized by locals after posting photo from Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles during practice at NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Picture this: Josh Allen advertises chicken wings and western New York gives him flak for it.

That doesn’t sound like a very “Buffalo” scenario, but a recent Instagram post has led to criticism of the Buffalo Bills quarterback, and his taste in wings.

It’s almost a given — Buffalo stands up for its local wings. So, when Allen posted a photo of himself on Instagram having fun with others at a Buffalo Wild Wings location, a number of commenters lit him up.

“Josh, no!!!!” one commenter posted. Another called Buffalo Wild Wings “The most UnBuffalo wing place.”

Well, that’s not exactly true. Buffalo Wild Wings is a national brand, but it’s roots are in Buffalo, sort of. Founders Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery opened the first restaurant (called Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck) in Ohio in 1982 after the two had moved there from Buffalo.

“All was fine until one day when the two were craving wings,” Buffalo Wild Wings’ website says. “Not just ordinary wings, but authentic Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings. With none to be found nearby, Jim and Scott had two choices: road trip to New York, or open a wing joint close to home.”

Still, western New Yorkers responded to Allen’s post en masse, offering suggestions for restaurants they say are either better, or a superior representation of the region.

Some took it a step further, offering the idea “Trade him.” But through the sea of critics, occasional support was found for number 17.

“Buffalo loves you Josh,” one Instagram user wrote. Others encouraged him to take advantage of the fact that he’s making money with this post.

If you didn’t see it, it’s worth noting that the post is labeled as a paid partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings.

Allen is one of a few professional athletes taking part in a new advertising campaign by the company. Along with him, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike appear in a new TV ad for the restaurant, too.

Buffalo Wild Wings has just one local restaurant on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Tonawanda. Otherwise, the next closest American locations are in the Rochester area.