ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want Josh Allen’s truck? No, really, you can have it.

West Herr has decided to give away the Bills quarterback’s former ride — a 2019 Ford F150 Raptor with a Shelby appearance package. Not only did Allen previously own it, he’s autographed it, too.

“Josh has been a longtime Team West Herr member and this was actually the first vehicle he ever bought from West Herr. So when it came time for him to trade in the truck, we were starting to brainstorm what was a fun thing that we could do,” West Herr Marketing Director Matt Lasher said. “We’ve been so supported by Western New York over the 73 years we’ve been in business that Scott Bieler, our president and CEO, really just wanted to have fun and do a giveaway for anybody in Western New York.”

From Sept. 1 through Oct. 16, those interested in putting their name in the hat can enter for a chance at winning the vehicle once per day on West Herr’s website.

“Everyone on Team West Herr is a massive Josh Allen fan, so we are very excited to have the opportunity to give away Josh’s truck to one lucky fan,” Lasher said.

In addition to entering, contest participants also have the opportunity to make a donation to Oishei Children’s Hospital’s Patricia Allen Fund, named for Josh’s late grandmother.

“We’re trying to do a little bit of good in Western New York, too,” Lasher said. “While there’s no purchase necessary and there’s no cost to enter, we’re inviting people and encouraging people to donate to the Patricia Allen Fund after they submit their entry and hopefully we can raise a little money for Oishei Children’s Hospital and do a little good along the way, as well.”

And hey, if you win and you don’t want the truck, you can take home $100,000 instead.

