SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego State and Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza spoke out for the first time during a press conference Wednesday morning after sexual assault allegations levied at him were dismissed from an ongoing lawsuit.

Alongside his attorneys, Araiza, 23, reflected on how the lawsuit, which stemmed from a claimed gang rape of a then-underage girl at an off-campus house party in October 2021, changed the trajectory of his life.

“It has changed me a lot,” Araiza said of the time after the lawsuit was filed about a year and a half ago, in August 2022. Shortly following the complaint’s filing, the punter was released from the Bills.

“My name, my reputation — this will be tied to me forever, that won’t go away,” he continued. “It was tough to watch the pain that it caused my family, because I have been proven innocent but they for sure had absolutely nothing to do with this.”

According to the lawyers for both parties, Araiza and his accuser, known as Jane Doe, reached an agreement earlier this week to dismiss the allegations of sexual assault against him from her lawsuit without a monetary settlement.

Doe will still be pursuing charges against Araiza’s former SDSU teammates named in the complaint, Doe’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, said in statements to FOX 5.

“This was a mutual settlement agreement in which both sides released each other and neither admitted any wrongdoing,” Gilleon said Wednesday. “The settlement has no bearing on what happened that night in October 2021. The facts will be presented to a jury who will make decisions on who did what and who is liable. That trial is months away.”

As part of the agreement, Araiza will be dropping the countersuit against Doe for defamation filed earlier this year.

The punter, however, said he is still reserving the right to take legal action for defamation against Gilleon with the settlement agreement. According to Araiza, he has already filed complaints against the attorney with the State Bar of California to no avail.

“It’s an uphill battle to ever hold an attorney liable, but I’m going to do my best in my lawsuit against him,” he said.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Araiza’s attorneys also spoke briefly about the negotiations that led to the ultimate settlement with Doe, saying that the process shifted when Gilleon hired a third-party malpractice lawyer based out of LA. Araiza’s counsel said that they had worked with the outside attorney in the past.

“This has been a long haul. It’s long overdue. The Araiza’s have been put through hell,” said Kristen Bush, one of the attorneys for Araiza.

The punter said players and people from the Bills organization have checked on him frequently over the last year, and still do.

Although, during Wednesday’s conference, he criticized how allegations of sexual misconduct are often handled by sports teams, with many believed to be fact when they have not necessarily been proven.

“This idea that society has that the second someone files a lawsuit it’s completely true and we must take action based on what’s alleged — I disagree with it,” Araiza said. “Professional sports teams, as well as college teams, should have the backbone to say, ‘Look we take these allegations seriously, but until allegations are proven, we cant cut our guy. We cant push somebody out who’s worked their whole life to be here.'”

As for what’s next, the punter said he has not stopped training and is ready for another chance in the NFL. Joe Linta, Araiza’s agent, confirmed in a call with FOX 5 Wednesday that NFL teams have been calling him since the lawsuit against him was dropped.

“When I was cut, I was an NFL starter, had just beat out an NFL veteran. I was on a 4-year contract and that wont be handed back to me. No one in the NFL is going to go, ‘Here’s the job that you once had,’ so working to regain where I was at is my primary goal right now,” Araiza said of his future prospects. “I’m confident that I will be able to regain my NFL career — whenever that is. I believe it’s more of an when, not an if.”