More than 700 Bills season-ticket holders request refund after vaccine requirement

Fans walk outside Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Erie County and Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced last week that Covid-19 vaccination would be required to attend Bills and Sabres games this season, the teams offered season-ticket holders a chance to request a refund.

The deadline for Bills season-ticket holders to submit their request was last Friday. Holders of 762 seats requested refunds, News 4’s Chris Horvatits reports.

The deadline for Sabres season-ticket holders to request a refund is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Season-ticket holders were told requesting a refund meant losing their season-ticket seniority.

Single-game tickets are not eligible for a refund. Fans who no longer wish to attend can try to sell their single-game tickets on secondary markets.

The Bills would not say how many season tickets they sell annually, but did announce in May that season tickets were sold out for the 2021 season. The number is believed to be well over 50,000, making 762 seats a small percentage.

WGR 550, which first reported the refund number, added that the refunded Bills tickets would first be offered to those on the season-ticket wait list. If any remain, they will be sold as single-game tickets.

The Bills’ next home game is this Sunday against Washington – fans must have at least one dose of a vaccine to attend. Fans must be fully vaccinated to attend games beginning on Oct. 31.