BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new book on the history of the Buffalo Bills is set to be released.

The book, called “The Buffalo Bills: An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team,” is now available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other local bookstores.

Written by Greg Tranter and veteran sportswriter from The Buffalo News Budd Bailey, the book provides a unique timeline into the history of the team.

“The Super Bowl, the playoffs, the big trades and free agent signings, those are obvious,” Bailey said on News 4 at 5 on Monday. “The one thing we tried to do is have a little fun with some of the stories.”

One example is the fight song that former head coach Marv Levy wrote being in the book, as well as former kicker Booth Lusteg being harassed by Bills fans while walking home from a game in 1966 after missing a potential game-winning field goal.

He hopes that Bills fans of all generations will be able to get something out of the book.

“The older people will hopefully get memories all the way back to 1959 when the team was founded. And for the young people, they can learn about those early days as well as read about what’s happened in recent years,” Bailey said. “I think there’s a good mix of old and new that will find this enjoyable.”

Bailey said he has another project coming up, a book on the NBA’s Buffalo Braves, set to come out in the fall.

The authors will be hosting a book signing event at the Buffalo History Museum on August 10. Copies of the book will be available at the signing.

You can watch the full interview with Bailey above.