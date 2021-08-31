NYS lawmakers push for transparency in new Bills stadium discussions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a lot of talk about a new Bills stadium right now – and two state lawmakers want to make sure taxpayers aren’t kept in the dark.

Sen. Patrick Gallivan and Assemblyman Pat Burke are proposing a bill that would require those involved in the stadium negotiations to follow New York’s open meetings law.

The two argue that if state and county taxpayers are going to be asked to help pay for a pricey stadium, then these meetings should not be held behind closed doors.

The team’s current lease is scheduled to expire in 2023.