BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and PLB Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday that he has expanded his brand of hot sauce products ahead of the 2022 season.

Diggs is partnering with the group to expand his brand, including Diggs 14 extra hot sauce, Diggs 14 lemon pepper seasoning and Diggs 14 spicy blue cheese dip. That’s on top of the original Diggs 14 hot sauce and blue cheese dressing.

The 14 line is available at all Wegmans Western New York, while the hot sauces, blue cheese dressing and lemon pepper will be available at Tops stores. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Stefon Diggs Foundation, which helps families, especially single mothers.

“It’s season two for Diggs 14 and we are bringing the heat,” Diggs said. “Diggs 14 is taking over the tailgate with some very special additions. I’m thrilled to continue the Diggs 14 line.”

PLB Sports & Entertainment has partnered with athletes to create unique brands, including Josh Allen’s Josh’s Jaqs cereal.

On top of the line being at local supermarkets, the products can be purchased online by clicking here.