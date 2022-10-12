Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to the practice field on Wednesday but will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Prior to practice, Sean McDermott announced the team has opened the 21-day practice window for White to be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

“We’re excited for him to be out there,” McDermott said. “It’s one practice at a time and it’s really one play at a time in practice.”

White injured his knee on Thanksgiving in New Orleans, and had surgery for a torn ACL a few weeks later.

The timing of White’s return comes with Buffalo entering its bye week following Sunday’s game at Kansas City. The Bills then play Green Bay on Oct. 30.

#Bills CB Tre’Davious White practicing for the first time since he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving last season in New Orleans. He will not play this week against the Chiefs but the Bills now have 21 days to activate him from the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/IagB0zqaxz — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 12, 2022

McDermott stressed the team will ease White back into practice by saying, “let’s crawl before we walk.”

White still walked with a slight limp while spending training camp working out individually on the sideline.

He’s has been a starter since the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2019.

The Bills secondary has been depleted by injury to start this season. Starting safety Jordan Poyer has missed two of five games with foot and rib injuries. Fellow starting safety Micah Hyde was placed on season-ending IR three weeks ago, and recently had surgery for a herniated disk.

Buffalo opened the season with two new starters at cornerback after losing Levi Wallace to free agency. Dane Jackson, who closed last season filling in for White, started on one side. The Bills went with the rookie combination of Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam to fill the other starting spot before Benford missed the past two games with a broken hand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.