A feature film comedy that celebrates the greatest sports fan base in the world was released on Saturday night. It comes from the mind of Buffalo native Scott Rubin and had its premiere at Buffalo’s historic North Park Theatre.

“Here we’re highlighting and celebrating the fans,” producer Eli Honig said. “The fans really, really make the team. The fans are what we are here in Buffalo. So, that’s really the beauty of it.”

The film “Unbillievable!” follows three generations of Buffalo football fans during a watch party where the team has a chance to win the Super Bowl.

“Unbillievable!” showcases the thrills, agony and sometimes insanity that Bills faithful know all too well.

“It’s a great city. They’re very passionate about their city, their food, their culture and their team and the bills are unbelievable,” said Chiz Chisholm, who plays the character Rick Rubinski.

The movie was crowd-funded and by fan investors. The project was also funded from the support of local buffalo businesses.

The Western New York roots don’t stop there as Scott Rubin, the longest-serving editor-in-chief of the National Lampoon, co-directed the movie, saying the project provided opportunities for local actors to claim the spotlight.

“A good sign to others that there are opportunities around here. There are films being made. It is possible to do what you love in Buffalo without having to move to New York City,” said Gabrielle Nunzio, who plays Zoe Rubinski.

“The acting is so good, it’s seamless. I was so proud of the actors in Buffalo,” added “Grandpa Murry,” Mike Sciabarrasi.

Rubin says the film has been a passion project of his. It focuses on Bills fans’ “interesting quirks and coping mechanisms that make them come back the next season even more committed and insane.”

“Communally, generationally how do we cope with that? When you’re Bills fan, you really care about the team, but they never write a movie or show a movie about what really goes on with these people in the house,” Rubin added.

The film also showcased local celebrities like Bills Elvis, and the face of the ‘Talking Proud’ commercials which became a battle cry for Buffalo in the 1980s, Terry Licata.

“Buffalo finally was talking proud about the city that they live in and believe in. It’s not about the Buffalo Bills. It’s about the Buffalo fans that love the Buffalo Bills,” Licata said.

The showing Saturday was for one night only so if you missed it, you can pre-order the movie HERE.